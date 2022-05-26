JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos APC Governorship Primary

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governorship primary in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu emerged winner after two other aspirants – former Commissioner of Energy, Mr Wale Oluwo and former Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Energy, Mr Mustapha Olorunfemi – were not cleared for the primary.

More than 1,225 delegates were expected to cast their votes in the exercise and 1,198 were accredited.

Of those accredited, 1,182 votes were cast with 12 regarded as invalid.

More to follow . . .