Katsina APC Guber Primary: Inuwa Concedes Defeat, Pledges To Support Dikko Radda

Former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and one of the nine Katsina All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants defeated during the recently concluded primary, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa has conceded defeat, pledging to support the winner, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda.

Radda was on Friday declared winner of the Katsina State All Progressives Congress governorship primary after he secured 506 votes to defeat Inuwa, his closest rival who got 442. Inuwa was followed closely by Abbas Umar Masanawa who scored 436 votes.

Senator Abubakar Yar Adua got 32 votes; Faruk Lawal Jobe, 71; Abdulkarim Dauda Daura, 7; Umar Abdullahi Tsauri Tata, scored 8; Mannir Yakubu, 65 votes; and Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, 220.

Addressing a press conference in Katsina on Friday, the former SSG thanked his teeming supporters, friends, well-wishers and political associates for their cooperation, understanding and encouragement during the primary, praying that God Almighty will reward them abundantly.

He also commended the support he enjoyed from the 442 delegates who sacrificed to vote for him, restating his commitment to support the winner of the primary, Dr. Dikko Radda in order for him to emerge winner of the 2023 general elections.

Inuwa also called on his supporters and well-wishers to support the Katsina APC governorship candidate.