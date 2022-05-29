APC Chieftain Izunaso Wins Ticket For Okorocha’s Senatorial District

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Osita Izunaso, has won the party’s primary for the Imo West senatorial seat.

The Imo West senatorial district seat in the National Assembly is currently being occupied by a presidential aspirant and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Izunaso, a former National Organising Secretary of the APC, was declared the winner of the election on Saturday after polling the highest number of votes of the 675 delegates accredited for the exercise.

He scored 589 votes to beat his closest rival, Greg Mbadiwe, who scored 41 votes, thereby emerging as the APC’s flagbearer in the election to be held next year.

Elsewhere, Prince Alex Mbata emerged as the APC candidate for the Imo East senatorial district election having beaten other contestants in the party’s primary.

Mbata, fondly called PAM by his supporters, was declared the winner of the primary held on Saturday at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

He polled 425 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who scored 21 votes, as well as Jerry Chukwueke and Kemdi Opara who had 14 and three votes respectively. Eight other votes were recorded as void.

Use Of Force

Meanwhile, Mrs Betty who is the First Lady of Ondo State said she had withdrawn from the primary over allegations of irregularities, use of force, and intimidation.

She explained that the circumstances that shrouded events preceding the exercise were far from ensuring equity and a level playing ground for aspirants.

The first lady announced her withdrawal from the contest in the statement below: