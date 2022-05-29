Advertisement
APC Chieftain Izunaso Wins Ticket For Okorocha’s Senatorial District
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Osita Izunaso, has won the party’s primary for the Imo West senatorial seat.
The Imo West senatorial district seat in the National Assembly is currently being occupied by a presidential aspirant and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Izunaso, a former National Organising Secretary of the APC, was declared the winner of the election on Saturday after polling the highest number of votes of the 675 delegates accredited for the exercise.
He scored 589 votes to beat his closest rival, Greg Mbadiwe, who scored 41 votes, thereby emerging as the APC’s flagbearer in the election to be held next year.
READ ALSO: Serving Lagos Senator Wins APC Ticket For Ogun West District
Elsewhere, Prince Alex Mbata emerged as the APC candidate for the Imo East senatorial district election having beaten other contestants in the party’s primary.
Mbata, fondly called PAM by his supporters, was declared the winner of the primary held on Saturday at the party’s secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.
He polled 425 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who scored 21 votes, as well as Jerry Chukwueke and Kemdi Opara who had 14 and three votes respectively. Eight other votes were recorded as void.
Use Of Force
Meanwhile, Mrs Betty who is the First Lady of Ondo State said she had withdrawn from the primary over allegations of irregularities, use of force, and intimidation.
She explained that the circumstances that shrouded events preceding the exercise were far from ensuring equity and a level playing ground for aspirants.
The first lady announced her withdrawal from the contest in the statement below:
Notice of Withdrawal from Senatorial Race
I wish to declare my decision to withdraw from the Senatorial Primaries of Imo East Senatorial zone. This decision has become necessary following brazen irregularities, use of force, and intimidation meted on my person and supporters.
I have received reliable information that arrangements have been concluded by some high authorities within the party to scheme the whole process in favour of a particular candidate. Delegates are being harassed and intimidated to comply with this directive.
I believe in free and fair elections, equity, and a level playing ground. The circumstances that have shrouded events preceding this primary have proven to be far from these ideals which I hold so dearly.
It is expedient therefore for me to withdraw from this race which I believe is also in the interest of the party in the state.
I must, at this juncture, appreciate the Ada Owere team, all my friends and supporters who stood by me during this period. Special thanks to the delegates who believed in me but were denied the opportunity to express their support.
I sincerely apologise to all those who will be disappointed by this decision. Rest assured that your belief in me is greatly appreciated.
Finally, let me affirm that I will continue to serve the good people of Imo East Senatorial zone and Imo State at large, contributing my quota to the development and fair and just society. Politics should not be a do or die affair. I had earlier stated that if I did not emerge as the standard bearer in a free and fair primary, I would throw my weight behind any of my brothers who emerged.
All I asked for was a level playing ground where delegates would be allowed to express themselves without fear and intimidation. I sincerely hope that one day, we will get it right.
Thank you
Her Excellency Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Ada Owere)
First Lady of Ondo State