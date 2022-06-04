Okada Will Not Be Banned In Oyo But Regulated – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday said commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, will not be banned in the State.

His comment comes after neighbouring Lagos State banned the motorcycles in parts of its jurisdiction.

In a series of posts on his verified Twitter handle, Makinde said rather than wield the big stick, his administration will seek to regulate the Okada ecosystem.

“We take decisions based on data, science and logic,” he said. “If they ban them in Lagos, how long will it take them to realise the benefits? The situation in Lagos is the same as ours.

We have no intention of banning Okada. We will regulate them, we will identify them and the criminals will be dealt with.

I have seen people with their cars jump okada to go to the bank. They are serving a purpose. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 4, 2022

“We have started identity management. If we say ban because Lagos did it, what next? Those riding Okada legitimately you take them out of business.”