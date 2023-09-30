Wike Soft-Pedals Ban On Herders, Okada, Opts For Dialogue, Alternative Transport

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised to dialogue with cattle breeders before going ahead to enforce the ban on cattle rearing in Abuja’s city centre.

Wike also revealed plans to provide alternative means of transportation before enforcing the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the city centre.

The minister made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Saturday after inspecting some ongoing road projects in parts of the nation’s capital.

He promised that his administration was committed to building a capital city that Nigerians could be proud of.