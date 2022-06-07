APC Presidential Primary Kicks Off As Buhari Arrives At Eagles Square

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagle Square, signaling the kick-off of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The President’s arrival preceded that of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is seeking the party’s ticket, as well as other presidential hopefuls in the contest.

He was ushered into the arena with a resounding ensemble by the Guards Brigade, after which the exercise commenced in full bloom.

For hours, delegates, party chieftains, aspirants, and guests have been waiting for a primary that was accompanied by so much intrigue and controversy.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Eagle Square, venue of the APC presidential primary. #APCPresidentialPrimaries#APCSpecialConvention pic.twitter.com/XLFAfKNqKM — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 7, 2022

On hand to welcome President Buhari were the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), as well as other leaders of the party.

In what could be described as last-minute consultations, the President had met with various chieftains and stakeholders within the party, including Governor Yahaya Bello who was at the State House earlier on Tuesday regarding issues that were not unconnected with whom the flagbearer for the party should be.

There had been a declaration allegedly by the APC national chairman, suggesting that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had emerged as the consensus candidate – an action that was resisted by stakeholders.

But President Buhari, in a rebuttal, said he has not anointed anyone, adding that there would be no imposition of any candidate on the party.

The northern governors also had agreed that the presidency should be zoned to the south, although the decision did not go down well with everyone. At the time of filing this report, consultations were said to be ongoing behind the scene among various aspirants and leaders of the party.