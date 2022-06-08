Actress Ivie Okujaye Welcomes Baby

Nollywood actress, Ivie Okujaye Egboh, has announced the birth of her newest child with her husband.

The movie star shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday with a picture of the “miracle baby”.

Okujaye Egboh revealed that the delivery of the child came after a long labour with a question on why it is said that labour is shorter following a previous delivery.

“Verified. And baby is here!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one that completes us. So grateful. Heart so full”, she wrote.

“That smile when it’s all over and you’re holding your baby in your arms. Labour was long. Like, really long. I thought y’all said labour gets shorter with subsequent babies? Can’t explain how relieved I was when it was all done. So thankful, Lord! So so thankful.”

The actress and her husband, wed in 2015 and already have two daughters. She welcomed her first child in July 2016, while their second daughter was born in July 2018.

Okujaye won the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) in 2009 and rose to prominence in 2015 from her lead role in the Africa Magic series, ‘Hotel Majestic.’