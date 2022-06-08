Advertisement

Actress Ivie Okujaye Welcomes Baby

Channels Television  
Updated June 8, 2022
Ivie Okujaye welcomes newest baby.

 

 

Nollywood actress, Ivie Okujaye Egboh, has announced the birth of her newest child with her husband.

The movie star shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday with a picture of the “miracle baby”.

Okujaye Egboh revealed that the delivery of the child came after a long labour with a question on why it is said that labour is shorter following a previous delivery.

 

Ivie Okujaye in the hospital with her newborn.

 

“Verified. And baby is here!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one that completes us. So grateful. Heart so full”, she wrote.

“That smile when it’s all over and you’re holding your baby in your arms. Labour was long. Like, really long. I thought y’all said labour gets shorter with subsequent babies? Can’t explain how relieved I was when it was all done. So thankful, Lord! So so thankful.”

 

Ivie Okujaye’s baby.

 

The actress and her husband, wed in 2015 and already have two daughters. She welcomed her first child in July 2016, while their second daughter was born in July 2018.

Okujaye won the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) in 2009 and rose to prominence in 2015 from her lead role in the Africa Magic series, ‘Hotel Majestic.’



More on Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein Sues Stellantis For 2019 Car Accident

10 Years After ‘Gangnam Style’, Psy Is Happier Than Ever

Beloved Japanese Manga ‘One Piece’ Heads Into Final Chapter

Mariah Carey Sued For $20mn Over Christmas Smash Hit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV