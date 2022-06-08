I Didn’t Expect To Win, Nigeria Back On Track – Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday reacted to his emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he didn’t expect to win the party’s primary election.

He also said Nigeria is back on track following his victory at the just concluded APC National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, please forgive me for taking you this long. I didn’t expect to win, I must be intoxicated for victory,” the APC while mounting the podium to give his acceptance speech.

“We are confident, courageous that this nation is back on track. All our state governors here present, it is not my job alone.”

The APC chieftain called for unity among other contestants, saying the common goal was to defeat the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added, “The competition is now over. Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I owe no grudges or grievance, let us all agree to join hands in defeating the PDP.”

He won the election by a landslide, beating the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and 10 others.

Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes – more than four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes.

Osinbajo, Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came behind the duo with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

More than 2,300 delegates voted in the contest that produced Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party.

He is now scheduled to face the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and others on the February 25 presidential ballot.