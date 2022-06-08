Lawan Congratulates Tinubu For Winning ‘Manifestly Free and Fair’ APC Presidential Primary

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has congratulated former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu for winning the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

Ahmed who contested against Tinubu in the race described the primary as “manifestly free and fair” and hailed the former Lagos Governor for prevailing in the race.

“The outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment,” he wrote in a statement uploaded to his Facebook page.

“I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party’s delegates from across the country.”

Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes in the primary, while Lawan got 152 votes.

It was a landslide victory for the veteran APC chieftain as his tally was four times more than that of his closest rival in the race, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi got 316 votes, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo finished third with 235 votes.

Beyond hailing Tinubu’s victory and the conduct of the primary, Lawan believes the former Lagos governor has all it takes to lead the party to victory in the general elections next year.

He said, “Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention.

“It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.

“I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.” The Senate President restated his commitment to the party and promised to work for its success.