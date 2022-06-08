That You Prevailed Confirms Your Tenacity: Atiku Congratulates Tinubu

The Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has praised Bola Tinubu for securing the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential ticket on Wednesday.

Tinubu triumphed in the ruling party’s primary with a total of 1271 votes beating his closest rival, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 316 votes. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo finished third with 235 votes.

Atiku took to his Twitter handle to send out a congratulatory message to the former governor of Lagos and praised his tenacity.

“Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate,” the tweet read.

“It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

Atiku beat the likes of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to represent the PDP as its Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

75-year-old scored 371 votes. His closest challenger, Wike, polled 237 votes, while Saraki polled 70 votes.

It will be Atiku’s sixth attempt for the nation’s top job.