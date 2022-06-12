Advertisement
Candidates Make Their Pitch In Ekiti State Governorship Debate
It’s less than a week to the Ekiti State Governorship election.
Channels Television brings you a debate between the leading candidates.
Expected to feature were: Oluwole Oluyede – African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kemi Elebute Halle – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Biodun Oyebanji – All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni – Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi – Young Progressives Party (YPP).
See updates from the debate below:
#EkitiGovDebate: I Plan To Create Massive Wealth, Says Debo Ranti Ajayihttps://t.co/SXPw6pCLpF pic.twitter.com/ijU9GS7T8e
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
Ekiti Election: If I Win, We Will Deliver Drugs With Drones – Segun Onihttps://t.co/tglguWoNrO pic.twitter.com/itDouVWZ2V
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
The candidates make their closing remarks.#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/x2Dvp5wlqu
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
Ekiti Election: Why I Dumped PDP For SDP – Segun Onihttps://t.co/1lMrB7DblL pic.twitter.com/QSrD4TF7Ov
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
#EkitiGovDebate: I Don’t Have Regrets Being Endorsed By Fayose – Olabisi Kolawolehttps://t.co/bk14ScFm2d pic.twitter.com/4tA1UohbuU
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I am an actuary. I am the only one qualified professionally to deal with pension problems in Ekiti state. – Ranti Ajayi, YPP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/geLsMONpOs
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
We will create 50,000 jobs through entrepreneurship, says Kemi Elebute Halle of Action Democratic Party (ADP)#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/aHwxo5Vx02
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, says he will ensure pensioners get their dues as a way to lift Ekiti people out of poverty.#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/BIauOmicpT
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
Candidates reveal how they intend to raise Ekiti’s internally generated revenue.#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/JQ3NC6FZ3L
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I am here late because of an explosion that landed me in the hospital – Kemi Elebute Halle, ADP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/WaCqto9utN
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I left the PDP because I don’t believe in cheating – Segun Oni, SDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/xtBNbfNrR3
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I am not a stooge of former Governor Ayo Fayose. – Olabisi Kolawole, PDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/cx3UGvthoM
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I am not afraid of APC. I left because they are not a party that believes in fairness. – Oluwole Oluyede, ADC#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/w8lHfBqspQ
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
My priority is to revive agriculture and diversify our economy from over-reliance on Abuja. – Ranti Ajayi, YPP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/BDUZDDz0T9
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I believe Ekiti can be better. That’s why I’m here. We will take Ekiti back to A-standard. – Segun Oni, SDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/6Pw3ZHFWxp
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
I have a six-point agenda for Ekiti. I will focus on agriculture. – Olabisi Kolawole, PDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/gMjl94j7NJ
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022
We have to improve our economy and draw investors to Ekiti. We need to change the mindset of Ekiti people. – Oluwole Oloyede, ADC#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/JneQQtkQX7
— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022