Candidates Make Their Pitch In Ekiti State Governorship Debate

It’s less than a week to the Ekiti State Governorship election.

Channels Television brings you a debate between the leading candidates.

Expected to feature were: Oluwole Oluyede – African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kemi Elebute Halle – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Biodun Oyebanji – All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni – Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi – Young Progressives Party (YPP).

See updates from the debate below:

#EkitiGovDebate: I Plan To Create Massive Wealth, Says Debo Ranti Ajayihttps://t.co/SXPw6pCLpF pic.twitter.com/ijU9GS7T8e — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

Ekiti Election: If I Win, We Will Deliver Drugs With Drones – Segun Onihttps://t.co/tglguWoNrO pic.twitter.com/itDouVWZ2V — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

Ekiti Election: Why I Dumped PDP For SDP – Segun Onihttps://t.co/1lMrB7DblL pic.twitter.com/QSrD4TF7Ov — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

#EkitiGovDebate: I Don’t Have Regrets Being Endorsed By Fayose – Olabisi Kolawolehttps://t.co/bk14ScFm2d pic.twitter.com/4tA1UohbuU — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I am an actuary. I am the only one qualified professionally to deal with pension problems in Ekiti state. – Ranti Ajayi, YPP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/geLsMONpOs — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

We will create 50,000 jobs through entrepreneurship, says Kemi Elebute Halle of Action Democratic Party (ADP)#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/aHwxo5Vx02 — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, says he will ensure pensioners get their dues as a way to lift Ekiti people out of poverty.#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/BIauOmicpT — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

Candidates reveal how they intend to raise Ekiti’s internally generated revenue.#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/JQ3NC6FZ3L — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I am here late because of an explosion that landed me in the hospital – Kemi Elebute Halle, ADP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/WaCqto9utN — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I left the PDP because I don’t believe in cheating – Segun Oni, SDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/xtBNbfNrR3 — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I am not a stooge of former Governor Ayo Fayose. – Olabisi Kolawole, PDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/cx3UGvthoM — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I am not afraid of APC. I left because they are not a party that believes in fairness. – Oluwole Oluyede, ADC#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/w8lHfBqspQ — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

My priority is to revive agriculture and diversify our economy from over-reliance on Abuja. – Ranti Ajayi, YPP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/BDUZDDz0T9 — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I believe Ekiti can be better. That’s why I’m here. We will take Ekiti back to A-standard. – Segun Oni, SDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/6Pw3ZHFWxp — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

I have a six-point agenda for Ekiti. I will focus on agriculture. – Olabisi Kolawole, PDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/gMjl94j7NJ — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022