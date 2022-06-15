Abductors Of Zamfara Wedding Guests Demand N145m Ransom

The abductors of the Zamfara wedding guests have demanded the sum of N145million ransom to secure the release of the victims.

Channels Television gathered that the abductors requested a sum of N5 million each as a ransom for the release of the 29 victims in their captivity.

Over 50 guests returning from a wedding in Sokoto State were abducted on Saturday evening in Dogon Awo, a community between Tureta and Bakura located on the borders of Sokoto and Zamfara States.

However, more than 20 of the victims later escaped while some were rescued by security agencies in collaboration with local vigilantes.

They are said to be smartphones and accessories dealers at the popular Bebeji Plaza in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

READ ALSO: All Abducted Zamfara Residents Will Be Rescued, Matawalle Assures Families

According to the secretary of an association to which the victims belonged in Zamfara State, Ashiru Zurmi, the bandits have been contacting the union through one of the victims’ phones and have demanded N145million as ransom before they will be released.

“The N145 million demanded means it is N5 million on each of the persons, but we have not negotiated yet because we told them we don’t have the money and it is an association and they told us to ask the government,” Zurmi told Channels Television.

“We are the only people communicating with the bandits with one phone that belongs to one of the victims.”

Zurmi commended the effort of the security agencies, saying they have been ensuring their best to rescue the abducted members of the union since the incident happened.

“Honestly, they (the security operatives) are doing their best since Saturday to make sure they (the victims) return safely.”