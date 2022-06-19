Police Arrest Six Most Wanted Suspected Cultists In Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested six members of a notorious cult group in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He explained that the suspects have been on the wanted list of the command for their alleged roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and its environs which led to the death of no fewer than four persons.

“The suspects, Rafiu Osokoya, a.k.a Osama; Azeez Abiola a.k.a Scofield; Ogunsanwo Waheed a.k.a 50 Cent, Toheeb Ayodele a.k.a Emir; Kolawole Adegbenro, and Azeez Taiwo, were arrested following an information received by the Chief Superintendent of Police, Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, led Anti-Cultists Unit that the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu area on how to unleash another round of terror in Sagamu area of the state,” the command’s spokesman said.

Following the information, he said the police team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up while some of them escaped.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects during interrogation confessed to belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who have been unleashing terror in Sagamu since the beginning of the year.

“They confessed to the killing of one Animasaun in Sagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe, also in the Sabo area of Sagamu,” the statement said.

“They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure, both of whom were killed at Isote area of Sagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operations.”

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

He also directed that the arrested suspects be arraigned in court as soon as possible.