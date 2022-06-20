APC Confident In Its Decision To Name Kabiru Masari As Tinubu’s VP – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said on Monday the ruling party had not flouted any laws in naming Kabiru Masari as running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While the APC has not officially announced Masari as its vice-presidency candidate, a chieftain of the party, Kabiru Faskari, confirmed the development to Channels Television on Friday.

Masari is widely believed to be a placeholder to beat INEC’s Friday deadline for the submission of Vice-Presidential candidates.

Reacting to fears that the supposed placeholder may be unwilling to step down when the original candidate emerges, Adamu said the APC preferred to stay positive.

“We are not in a speculative world,” he said. We are governed by the laws of the land. There’s nothing our presidential candidate has done in regards to submitting of forms that is not within the confines of the laws of the land.

“Everything we’ve done so far, we’ve done very carefully with legal consultations and we are cocksure we are not going to have the kind of speculations that you are professing at this point in time.

“We are very comfortable with what we’ve done. It’s still pessimism and we are not in that school of thought here.”