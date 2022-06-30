Another Chibok School Girl Regains Freedom In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai say they have rescued another Chibok girl from the captivity of terrorists.

The girl was rescued around the Bama Axis of Borno State, the military said.

Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, who confirmed this to newsmen in Borno state, said profiling of the rescued girl is ongoing.

The military earlier this month had disclosed it rescued Mary Dauda, one of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in 2014.

In 2021, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, received Hassana Adamu, a Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

Over 200 schoolgirls were abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Chibok abduction in 2014 caused a stir worldwide, leading to calls for the return of the girls by global figures, including then First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Although a good number of the students have regained their freedom, many are still believed to be in captivity.

In April 2021, Zulum pledged to safely recover the remaining girls.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons will be safely recovered,” the Governor said.