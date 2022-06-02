14 Killed, Scores Rescued As Troops Clear Terrorists Hideout In Borno

Fourteen gunmen have been killed after troops of the Nigerian Army cleared terrorists hideouts in Borno State.

The troops, attached to Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force cleared the terror-merchants’ hiding place, rescuing scores from the dungeons and arresting at least 15 terrorists.

Disclosing this at a briefing on Thursday, military spokesman, Major General Bernard Onyeuko said this was part of the feat attained by troops within the Northeast in the last two weeks.

General Onyeuko revealed that land and air troops of the Nigerian military invaded some hideouts of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists located at Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaine, Jango, Sabah and Gobara, all in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists reportedly fled in disarray due to the superior fire power from the soldiers, thus abandoning their properties and family members, most of which made up the number of persons rescued in the mission.

According to the military spokesman, 100 family members of the terrorists comprising 33 women and 67 children were extricated.

The soldiers also recovered a truck belonging to the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency, one which was stolen by terrorists along the old Marte Road in February.

Similarly, troops on fighting patrol along Ashigashiya, Kodele, and Apagaluwa in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State encountered terrorists herders who engaged troops in a fierce gun battle, the terrorists were overpowered, and they fled, leaving troops to recover 40 sheep.

General Onyeuko further disclosed that within the weeks under review troops also conducted robust, aggressive patrol, repelling attacks by terrorists at Firm Base Arege in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

Cumulatively, troops recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 56 rifles, 2 FN rifles, 227 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 AK 47 magazines, 1 PKM gun. 1 AA gun, 164 rounds of AA ammunition, 111 Shilka ammunition, 1 gun truck, 1 shilka barrel, 2 dane guns, 2 Improvised Explosive Device, 1 car engine, 4 trollies and one water pump machine.

Onyeuko said all arrested, rescued terrorist families and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.