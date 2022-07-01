Advertisement

Police Warn Edo Residents Against Cultism, Related Killings

Jessica Ologbosere  
Updated July 1, 2022
A map of Edo, a state in the southern region of Nigeria.

 

The Edo State Police Command has warned residents of the state, especially Benin-City involved in cultism and related killings to desist from the act as recorded in the last 24 hrs.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jennifer Iwegbu.

Iwegbu said the Command’s Crack team and Anti-cultism unit have been directed to immediately start an investigation into the ugly trend.

Suspects have reportedly been arrested by the police joint team and are said to cooperate with the police by providing useful information.

According to her, one Esosa, aged 35, and one Frank aged 34 were arrested at Iguosodin Community, Upper Siluko Road Benin city and allegedly confessed to being members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity.

This is even as one 18-year-old known as Minister and one Jeremiah, aged 22 were also apprehended at Eweka by Siluko Road, Benin City. The pair allegedly confessed to being members of the rival Aiye confraternity.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a massive deployment of operatives to ensure that peace is restored and perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to justice/arrested to face prosecution.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, Yaro assured the good people of Edo State, of the Command’s unrelenting efforts in ensuring that there is no hiding place for criminals.



