Police Arrest Two Armed Robbery Suspects On Wanted List

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested in Edo State as part of efforts by the police to rid Edo State of criminal elements.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this via a statement issued on Thursday.

She identified the suspects simply as one Oseghale and Abdullahi, saying they were nabbed by police operatives on Wednesday following credible intelligence received.

The suspects were said to have been terrorising the Agbede area and had been placed on the police wanted list.

They were reportedly tracked and arrested at their hideout in the Aviele area of Agbede in the Etsako West local government area of the state.

Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a Toyota Camry car with reg. number KTU-970-GG and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects are cooperating with the police investigation and will thereafter be charged in court.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, reiterated the Command’s commitment to raiding criminals’ hideouts.

He promised to maintain the tempo until criminal elements change their ways or relocate from Edo State.