LASBCA Seals Site Of Collapsed Three-Story Building In Lagos

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have sealed the site of a building collapse on Cardoso Street, off Martin Street, in the Mushin area of the state.

The three-storey structure reportedly owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God,(RCCG) was under construction when it caved in on Thursday night.

Coordinator of the Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye says there was no casualty and no one was trapped in the rubble as workers were not on site.

READ ALSO: Two Dead As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos During Rainfall

The cause of the collapse has yet to be established as investigations continue.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria’s commercial hub despite measures taken by the Lagos State Government to tackle the issue.

On May 21, a three-storey building located at 4, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, collapsed in Lagos during heavy rainfall, killing at least two persons.

Also in May, no fewer than eight persons were confirmed dead after a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute Metta.

The affected building, located at No. 38 Ibadan Street along Herbert Macaulay Way, went down on the night of May 2.

A mother and her child were among those recovered dead from the rubble in that incident.

As part of a measure to forestall the menace of building collapses on the mainland, the Lagos State government ordered the immediate stoppage of approval for the construction of building above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state, Dr Idris Salako, revealed that the move followed an audit of buildings in the area.