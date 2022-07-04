Mob Set Ablaze Three Suspected Robbers In Abia

Mob has set ablaze three suspected armed robbers in Aba Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the suspects have been terrorising Point of Sale (POS) operators at Abayi, along Aba-Owerri Road in Aba.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a statement on Monday.

He said the robbers were burnt to death on Sunday in an effort to escape the scene of the crime, adding that the situation caused gridlock along Osisioma.

“The jungle justice is preventing police authority to further probe the activities of robbery kingpin in the area, which has been terrorizing the residents; we don’t know their names, even the suspect that escaped,” the police spokesman said.

While condemning the incident, he warned residents of the state against taking laws into their hands as the Abia State Police Command will not tolerate jungle justice in whatever guise.

The three suspected criminals set ablaze were said to be among those terrorising Afor-Ule, Umuimo and Kamalu streets in the Osisioma axis of Aba.

Reports say they were separately set ablaze; one opposite UBA building, while others were burnt at Union Bank junction and Star Paper Mill by Kamalu Street, all along Aba/Owerri Road.