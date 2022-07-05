Super Eagles Defender, Ebuehi Makes Permanent Serie A Move

Super Eagles right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has joined Italian Serie A side, FC Empoli on a three-year deal from Benfica.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Venezia, also in the Serie A where he made 19 league appearances, including 12 starts. His game time was largely limited because of injury.

Ebuehi joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a five-year deal from Dutch side, Ado Den Haag on a free transfer in 2018 after featuring for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Unfortunately, a cruciate ligament rupture suffered in an International Champions Cup defeat to Juventus meant he missed the whole of the 2018-2019 season.

On returning from his injury layoff, Ebuehi could not find his way into Benfica’s senior team and spent the 2019-2020 season with their U-23 and B teams.

Following his struggles, Ebuehi was loaned to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente for the 2020-2021 season. Back in the Netherlands where he was born, he reignited his career, making 34 appearances in all competitions for FC Twente.

Despite proving his match fitness with Twente, Ebuehi was sent on loan again, this time to Venezia where he impressed enough to secure a permanent move to Empoli.

He leaves Benfica without playing an official senior game.