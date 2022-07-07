Kuje Prison Attack: I Shared Intelligence, Authorities Failed To Act – Gumi’s Aide

Tukur Mamu, the media aide to Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he shared intelligence with the authorities about the Kuje prison attack but they failed to act.

He also blamed Tuesday’s deadly attack on Ansaru terrorists, said to have attacked and abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna bound train on March 28.

Two days ago, gunmen invade the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, freeing over 600 inmates in the facility. The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

READ ALSO: ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Kuje Prison Attack

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, Gumi’s aide said he shared intelligence with security agencies and a committee that was constituted by the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

According to him, the Kuje Correctional Centre attack was executed and coordinated by the same group that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

“On the tendency and threat to attack targets and other facilities of interest like the Kuje Correctional Centre attacks I have shared that intelligence with the security agencies and the committee that was constituted by CDS Gen. Lucky Irabor,” he said.

“I can confirm without a doubt that the Kuje Correctional Centre attack was executed and coordinated by the same group that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train because they gave indications of imminent attacks to that effect which I shared.”

Mamu stated that the terror group requested the release of 51 of their members, adding that he was able to scale the request to 10 and communicated the same with audio evidence to the relevant authorities.

He noted that there was an unnecessary delay from the government, giving the terrorists another chance to successfully carry out another attack.

“For the records, they requested for the release of 51 of their members. But through the power of dialogue and engagement, I was able to singlehandedly scale that number to only 10 and communicated with audio backing the development to the relevant authorities.

“There was an unnecessary delay on giving them even precise feedback by the government and now they have not only succeeded in carrying out another successful attack that indicts the nature of our intelligence and capacity to respond promptly but has also succeeded in releasing dozens of their members which would have been averted if the action has been taken to give them only 10 and secure the release of the train victims.

“In all this risky, painful and frustrating engagement which government is yet to acknowledge and appreciate, I have more than 100 documented audios that I shared with the relevant authorities. For the purpose of this important press release and to authenticate my claims, I will also share four of the latest audios,” he added.