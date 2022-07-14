2023: Kwankwaso Picks Idahosa As Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has picked Pastor Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections

NNPP disclosed this in a post on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Bishop Idahosa is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, a.k.a Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters in Lekki, Lagos State.

Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State. pic.twitter.com/11A8t8OAK7 — Official NNPP (@0fficialNNPPng) July 14, 2022

The announcement comes a day after the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the NNPP and the African Action Congress (AAC) have not submitted nominations to the portal.

He said, “So far, the Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates. However, two political parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal.

“The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00 pm on that date.”

Prior to being named as the NNPP vice presidential candidate, Bishop Idahosa, has shared several posts about Kwankwaso and was in Kano over the weekend to celebrate Sallah with the former Kano State Governor.

Bishop Idahosa started his ministry more than two decades ago in Minna, Niger State, before moving to Lagos.