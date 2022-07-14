Atiku, Okowa, Davido, Others Storm Osun For Adeleke

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and other officials have stormed Osogbo.

The mega rally held on Thursday in the south-western state is to seek support for the PDP governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Also in attendance is a popular singer, Davido, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, other PDP governors and former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.