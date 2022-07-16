Advertisement

Osun Election: Oyetola, Wife Vote In Boripe LGA

Channels Television  
Updated July 16, 2022
APC candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his wife cast their votes in one of the polling units at Local Authority Primary School in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cast his vote along with his wife in the Osun State governorship election.

The couple voted on Saturday at about 11:04 am at polling unit 2 Ward 1, Local Authority Primary School in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oyetola and his wife arrived at the polling station at about 10:37 am after which they joined the queue to cast their votes.

They were welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters, some of whom are in the queue waiting to also cast their votes.

 

Some minutes after joining the queue, the governor and his wife took turns to get accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

After they were cleared, they picked up their ballot papers and proceeded to the cubicle where they cast their votes and deposited the paper in the ballot box.



More on Headlines

LIVE UPDATE: Election Day In Osun, Residents Vote In Governorship Poll

LP’s Yusuf Votes, Says Nigeria In Trouble If Vote-Buying Mars Osun Election

Osun Election: PDP’s Adeleke Casts His Vote, Commends INEC

Bandits Kidnap Two Catholic Priests In Kaduna

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV