Atiku, PDP Governors Congratulate Adeleke On Osun Election Victory

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, was on Sunday declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election to cheers from allies and supporters.

Adeleke, 62, was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 403,371 votes, to defeat his closest rival and incumbent governor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes, as well as 13 other contestants in the race.

Besides, he won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state while Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched the remaining LGAs.

In a tweet to celebrate his victory, the governor-elect said, “I have brought light to Osun State.”

I have brought light to Osun State. #osundecided 💡 pic.twitter.com/vblIwFKVfO — Ademola Adeleke (@AAdeleke_01) July 17, 2022

Elsewhere, supporters flooded the streets in jubilation while some of his political associates and PDP leaders who also could not hold back their excitement took to their verified social media handles to celebrate the feat.

Among them was the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who said Adeleke’s triumph was a well-fought victory.

He thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success, as well as felicitated the people of Osun State ‘for proving that power indeed belongs to the people’.

Some governors elected on the PDP platform, including Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta who is also the party’s vice-presidential candidate, also congratulated the governor-elect.

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also shared a video of himself with Adeleke’s nephew and music star, Davido, during the period of the collation of results by INEC.

Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people. -AA #OsunDecides #ImoleOsun — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 17, 2022

The good people of Osun State have spoken loud & clear that politics is local. I want to congratulate my brother, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1 on his victory. The @OfficialPDPNig family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E @atiku is coming. pic.twitter.com/SQLBqg0XQI — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to the @OfficialPDPNig and all stakeholders who worked day and night to make this possible. Power to The People! #OsunDecides — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) July 17, 2022

I congratulate the people of Osun State and my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the @OfficialPDPNig candidate for a decisive victory at yesterday’s polls. pic.twitter.com/tMHPJXRhhx — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to the people of Osun! Congratulations to my brother, Senator @AAdeleke_01! Congratulations to our great party, the PDP! — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 17, 2022

