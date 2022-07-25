JUST IN: Terrorists Release Three Kaduna Train Attack Victims

Terrorists have released three victims of 62 hostages of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28.

The victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11 am on Monday.

Channels Television gathered that they were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna – Abuja highway. From there, they were picked up by their relatives.

So far, 22 victims have regained their freedom.

It is however not clear if any money was paid to the terrorists to release their abducted victims.

With the release of the three victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 40.

Gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers, a situation that called for serious concern about the safety of the nation’s train.

Worried about the situation, the Nigeria Railway Corporation temporarily suspended activities, with President Muhammadu Buhari directing security agencies to rescue the victims.

On Sunday, the terrorists released a viral video where they were seen flogging their hostages. They also threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The presidency reacted to the threat hours after, accusing the insurgents of using propaganda to compel the government to yield to their demands.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said security forces are not helpless in stemming the tide of insecurity confronting the country.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari has been supporting security agencies by boosting their morale and providing the needed equipment.

He said, “The Presidency, in the meantime wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”