EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were nabbed in the early hours of Thursday, July 28, 2022, in a sting operation at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Thirteen (13) suspects are: Austin Fama, Victor Lucky, Victor Apugo, Emeka Chukwu, Tariesi Ego, Best Okon Akpan, Kenneth Ekeke, Divine Umoh, Abasii Bianuake, Life Attai, Daniel Assor, Orji Michael Kelechi and John Amadi.

Their arrests followed actionable intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in internet fraud

Items recovered from them include cars, mobile phones of different brands, ATM Cards and Laptop computers.

In a similar vein, operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC on July 21, arrested Seventy Four (74) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were picked up in at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, however, of the number, Forty Eight (48) had incriminating items in their possession.

The suspects are: Promise Sunday, Ukala Goldman, Isaac Golden, Peter Ikechukwu, Bankole Olamide, John Chiemela, Thomas Martins, Dr Victor, Emmanuel Owuma, Emmanuel Sekun, Philip Abaku, Emmanuel Egwuanumku, Thompson Charles Lekia, Ken Anelele Marvel, Kelechi Prince, Ugochukwu Ukaigwe, Ake John, Victor Madu, Moses Jubril Akrah, Jonathan Jeffery, Noble Lot, Success Umukoro, Precious Michael and Christabel Enoch.

Others are Desmond Ogu, Louis Abbas, Donaldson Ugbo, Kelvin Dickson, Henry Messiah, Godwin Egwelike, Timinepre Esuku, Mathew Kelvin, Alfred Friday, Nyderson Mufisa Nwogu, Boyle Edward, Ifeanyi Elum, Richard Welle Chikodi, Ogu Raymond, Tamunoturoko Briggs, Kenedy Patrick, Shadrach Savior, King Nwonuma, Chisom Umah, Joseph Effiong, Kelvin Ifeanyi, Birabil Lessi Junior Goodness, George Nnamdi and Doro Precious.

Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, different brands of phones, laptops, ATM cards, among others.