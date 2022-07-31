Suspected Bandits Ambush, Kill Traditional Ruler, Son In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Udeng Ibrahim Yamusa, the traditional ruler of Yukuben chiefdom in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Channels Television gathered that the bandits also killed his driver who happens to also be his son.

Before killing the duo, the gunmen had kidnapped the traditional ruler and his son on Thursday in an ambush while returning home from Takum, the headquarters of Takum LGA.

Confirming the incident, his first son who is also his secretary, Pastor John Ibrahim, disclosed that the victims were gruesomely murdered while on their way back to the chiefdom.

“My father and brother were taken unaware by these suspected militias. They decided to travel on a motorcycle leaving his official car because of our dilapidated road network,” he said.

The traditional ruler, whom he said was scheduled to attend a peace meeting in Takum, decided to return back home because the meeting was postponed.

Ibrahim could not ascertain why the bandits who have been terrorising communities in Yangtu Special Development Area, Takum and Ussa local government areas, have decided to cut short the lives of his father and brother at the same time.

While urging security operatives not to leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book, he called for the deployment of troops to the southern zone of Taraba State.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, DSP Kwache Gambo confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday night.

She said the remains of the traditional ruler and his son were discovered in a bush in another community far away from the scene of the kidnap.

According to Gambo, an investigation into the incident has commenced as directed by the state commissioner of police to unravel those behind the killing.

The police spokesperson also asked residents to always report suspicious movements or threats to life early enough to enable the police to nip the situation in the bud.