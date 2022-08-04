Insecurity: Air Force Reshuffles Top Hierarchy, Appoints New Chiefs

The Air Force on Thursday said it had redeployed some senior officers and appointed new Branch Chiefs and Air Officers Commanding (AOCs).

Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the moves were approved by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The redeployment comes 48 hours after Amao directed operational and air component commanders to maximise the deployment of firepower against terrorists and other criminal elements, Gabkwet said.

“In his message to the new appointees, Air Marshal Amao reminded them of the need to continually seek for effective and efficient means of deploying the resources at their disposals in line with the reviewed NAF counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategy,” the statement said.

“He also charged them to be proactive and synergize with sister services towards eliminating the threats particularly posed by terrorists in the country. Meanwhile, the newly appointed and redeployed senior officers are expected to assume their new offices on or before Friday, 5 August 2022.”

See details of the redeployments and new appointments below: