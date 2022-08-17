19-Year-Old Ondo Monarch Graduates From Secondary School

A 19-year-old traditional ruler, the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare ll, has graduated from secondary school.

The young traditional ruler took to Instagram to share photos from his graduation ceremony, appreciating those who helped him achieve the feat earlier this month.

“Congratulations to me as the journey of 6 years in secondary school finally ended today thankful to God Almighty, my parents, my sisters, my chiefs, my friends, well-wishers, and the entire citizens of Okeluse Kingdom for all the support everyone of you has rendered throughout the 6years of being in a boarding school,” he wrote.

“My journey into adulthood begins now with the numerous tasks ahead of me and I implore every single lover out there to support me as I can’t do this alone.

“I will continue to strive for the development of my kingdom, my people, and elevating the stool of my forefathers into greatness. HRM Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare 11, Arujale, Ojima of Okeluse, Kingdom.”

Oba Akinghare is said to be the youngest ruling Yoruba monarch. Following his father’s death in 2019, the teenager was crowned king at 16.