Paris Club Refund: Ned Nwoko Faults Governors

Lead consultant in the Paris club refund case, Ned Nwoko, has faulted the position of Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi in the matter.

Addressing a media conference, the former member of the House of Representatives said the Governors had signed an indemnity under the last Chairmanship of the forum.

He alleged that the Forum had demanded and received the sum of $100 million to prosecute elections in some states.

The lead consultant said when he submitted a bill of $350 million as the consultancy fee, the state governors demanded to be paid 50 percent of that amount, before it can be validated.

According to Mr Nwoko, through the intervention of the Ministry of Justice, the governors received the sum of $100 million instead to resolve the matter.

He further explained that a former Chairman of the forum had told him that the money was needed to prosecute elections in Bauchi, Ekiti and Ondo states.

Nwoko revealed that the money being owed to Ned Nwoko solicitors was $68 million dollars and not $418 million dollars as touted.