Gunmen Abduct Four Catholic Sisters In Imo State

Four Catholic sisters have been kidnapped at Umulolo community along Okigwe-Enugu Expressway in Imo State.

This latest abduction was confirmed in a statement issued by the Secretary-General, The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Sister Zita Ihedoro.

According to the statement, they were on the way to a morning mass when they were kidnapped. She identified the sisters as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu, and Benita Agu.

While praying for the unconditional release of the four sisters, the body called on all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, said the command has gotten a report of the incident.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police immediately drafted men from the anti-kidnapping unit to comb bushes along the area to ensure that the sisters are rescued as soon as possible.

Sunday’s abduction took place in the same axis where the Methodist Prelate, Samuel Uche, was kidnapped a few months ago.