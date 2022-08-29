Police Probe Mysterious Death Of Six Residents In Enugu

Police authorities have launched a probe into the mysterious death of six persons in Eka Utara, Adani community in Enugu State.

They were said to have died in an unclear circumstance last Saturday in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A few hours later, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Ammani in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, directed the CID department to unravel why eight persons were hospitalised under the same strange circumstances in Akutara village in the Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

According to the police spokesman, the directives followed the receipt of a report alleging the sudden and unnatural deaths and hospitalisation at Akutara village in Adani community on August 27.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the confirmed deceased persons, Obinna Dike, 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollor-Eke in Udenu council area on August 26 with his relatives and other victims of the incident,” he said on Sunday.

“They, thereafter, went back home and continued with the celebration. However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept.

“This caused the door to be forced open, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.”

The police PRO stated that the victims were conveyed to the hospital where six of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

While commiserating with the families and friends of the deceased, the CP urged residents of the community to remain peaceful and support the police with the necessary information in the investigation to unravel the cause of their deaths.