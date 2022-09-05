ASUU Strike Portends Grave Danger To Nigeria, University Alumni Calls For Speedy Resolution

A group of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities have warned that the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities could lead to disastrous consequences for the nation.

In a letter on Monday, the group urged the Federal Government and ASUU to come together and resolve the impasse.

ASUU has been on strike for more than six months.

The academics are seeking improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy among other demands.

One bone of contention for the academics is the non-payment of university revitalisation funds, which amounts to about N1.1 trillion.

But the Federal Government has said it doesn’t have the money to pay such an amount, citing low oil prices during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Read the group’s full statement below: