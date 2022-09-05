Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Katsina, Victim Rescued

Two suspected terrorists have been killed in Katsina as security operatives make concerted efforts to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The criminals met their waterloo on Sunday as police personnel repelled a terrorist attack in the Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said operatives swung into action after the State Police Command received a distress call that the terrorists numbering 11, on motorcycles, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of one Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Tafashiya.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the victim’s apartment in Kankia LGA and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Receiving the report, the police spokesman said the Divisional Police Officer of Kankia, led a tactical unit to the area and blocked the hoodlums at Juga village where the team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them and rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt.

While police operatives recovered one of the gunmen’s operational motorcycles, an investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the group.

Similarly, the State Police Command succeeded in arresting a notorious Indian hemp dealer, Abdulrazak Ajibade, an indigene of Kwara State, along Katsina- Dutsinma road, in possession of 185 neatly sealed parcels of dried leaves, reasonably suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The suspect was accosted yesterday at about 1600hrs, based on credible intelligence while driving a motor vehicle, Volkswagen, maroon in colour, with registration number JBY 311 AA.

According to the police spokesman,, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and is assisting the police in their Investigations.