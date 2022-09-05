Gunmen Shoot Dead NSCDC Officer In Ekiti

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, has been shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Ekiti State.

The ugly incident occurred Saturday evening when the officer, alongside other passengers was in transit between Oke-Ako and Irele which shares border with Kwara State.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed to Channels Television that the deceased was heading to his town in Ogbe, Kogi State, when gunmen attacked his vehicle.

The Corps’ spokesman added that other occupants of the vehicle were abducted while the corpse of the man has been deposited in a morgue within the state.

The corps affirmed that it is on the trail of the culprits in collaboration with other security agencies as investigation and public update is in progress.