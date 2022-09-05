Vandalisation Of Conference Materials: NBA President Inaugurates Probe Committee

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yakubu Maikyau, has inaugurated a 15-member committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the sad incident of Tuesday, August 23rd when lawyers broke into the pavilion for the distribution of conference materials, destroyed the booths and carted away bags and other valuables.

The incident occurred during the recently concluded 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

At the inauguration ceremony which was held on Monday, the NBA chief charged the chairman of the investigation committee, the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (SAN), and the other members to also make recommendations concerning the incident taking into consideration the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association, 2015 (as amended in 2021), Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 and other relevant legislations, policies, and guidelines.

READ ALSO: [Augie Constituency] Court Orders INEC To Accept, Publish Sani Noma As PDP Candidate

The committee has four weeks within which to submit its findings and recommendations.