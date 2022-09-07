Kaduna Train Hostages’ Negotiator Arrested In Egypt

One of the leading negotiators for the release of victims of the train attack in Kaduna State, Tukur Mamu, has been reportedly arrested by security operatives in Egypt.

Mamu, who is also the spokesman for Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was said to have been arrested on Tuesday by INTERPOL at the Cairo International Airport while trying to connect a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Although no comment has been made by the Nigerian government or the security agencies, Sheikh Gumi told Channels Television on Wednesday that Mamu has been released and was on his way back to Kaduna.

He, however, did not give details of why Mamu – the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper – was arrested in the North African country.

Mamu has been in the limelight recently for his role in the release of victims of the train attack who were kidnapped by terrorists on March 28.

In August, he announced his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining victims of the train attack after he alleged a threat to his life by the Nigerian government.