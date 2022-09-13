Atiku Attends LCCI Economic Forum In Lagos, Speaks On His Economic Blueprint

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commenced the 2022 edition of its private sector economic forum with Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar at the event.

The former Vice-President is currently speaking at the forum about his economic blueprint for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

The event is actually titled “Private Sector Economic Forum on the 2023 Presidential Election”.

Channels TV is at the event and will keep you updated about the specifics of his agenda when he arrives and unveil them.

The LCC had in a statement last week announced that this year’s edition of the forum will provide a first-hand opportunity for the presidential candidate of the three leading parties to speak to the organised private sector about the economic plans.

While the PDP presidential candidate is speaking today, his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, is expected to speak at the forum on Wednesday.