One Feared Dead In Fresh Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh Communal Crisis

There is a renewed crisis in the ongoing land tussle between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in the Udu and Warri South-West local government areas of Delta State with one person reportedly dead.

Although the police are yet to confirm the reports, sources say there was a gun battle early Friday between warring communities with security operatives trying to restore peace and calm.

The Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh land tussle has been on for years. The crisis has claimed lives and properties.

The Delta State government had come up with an initiative to demarcate boundaries between communities with the hope that it may put an end to the lingering crisis.