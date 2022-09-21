Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari To Address 77th UN General Assembly In New York

Channels Television  
Updated September 21, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari will be on Wednesday addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York. 
Buhari joins fellow world leaders to hold a high-level meeting to mark the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities
President Buhari present at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York
President Buhari present at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York
Equally important in the line of debate is the celebration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Part of the President’s delegation includes Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Permanent Representatives of Nigeria to UN Prof. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, Minister of Finance Hajia Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadia Umar Farouq.
Also present at the assembly is the Former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido.
President Bujari and Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi
President Buhari and Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi


More on Local

Buhari Addresses UNGA, Calls For Debt Cancellation

Reactions Trail Alleged Invasion Of Justice Mbaba’s Residence

No Campaign Will Hold Till ASUU Strike Is Called Off – NANS

EFCC Denies Investigating Appeal Court Justice Mbaba

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV