Reps Meet With ASUU In Bid To End Seven-Month Strike

The House of Representatives led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila met with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Thursday.

The meeting is geared towards ending the union’s seven-month-long strike.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Labour, Head of Service and the Director-General of the Budget Office, among others.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14.

In August, the union declared a “total and indefinite” extension of its industrial action, noting that the government has failed to satisfactorily meets its demands.

The academics are seeking improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy among other demands.

One bone of contention for the academics is the non-payment of university revitalisation funds, which amounts to about N1.1 trillion.

But the Federal Government has said it doesn’t have the money to pay such an amount, citing low oil prices during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.