Black Panther: Marvel Releases New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Marvel has released a new and more lengthy trailer for its forthcoming movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ alongside earl;y tickets in view of the show being released in cinemas on the 11th of November.

The trailer release was announced on Monday via Marvel Studio’s official Twitter handle.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theatres November 11,” the tweet read.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/XGLcVknhzs pic.twitter.com/VZC5x1zern — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2022

Speculations on who would play the Black Panther role following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 following a battle with colon cancer had been brewing.

Many claimed Winston Luke who plays M’baku would take up the mantle while others suggested Marvel would lean towards a female panther with Letitia Wright (Shuri) getting the nod.

However, the Marvel Studio President, Kevin Feige, in a recent interview with Empire magazine regarding the late actor’s character “T’chala”, said the movie was going to be a very different kind of Black Panther,

“One without T’Challa at its centre, though still very much about his legacy.”

“Marvel made the decision not to recast the role, and instead find a different approach for the sequel and the ongoing story of Wakanda – a move taken to honour Boseman,” the interview read.

The President said ‘It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,’ to recasting the character.

The new trailer also features apparent villain Namor and his underwater kingdom, as well as new superhero Ironheart