Mysterious Death Claims Nine Family Members In Kogi

For the second time within days, nine family members have died mysteriously in Kogi State.

The incident happened on Monday in Nagazi, under Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State

The latest incident is coming a few days when four family members died mysteriously in Mopa-Muro, Local Government Area of Kogi State at the weekend.

It was gathered on Monday evening that, the incident in Nagazi saw five family members dying at a spot before four were rushed to the hospital.

Sources told our correspondent that the remaining four later died at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

A family source who begged anonymity said the father of the deceased victims has been arrested while the mother is still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said they are yet to know the actual cause of the deaths as they are suspecting food poisoning or a spiritual attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Ovye Aya confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Lokoja via telephone.

According to him, the State Police Command is working hard to unravel the cause of the death, saying an investigation is ongoing.