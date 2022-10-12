Wike Appoints 28,000 Special Assistants, Approves N1bn For Flood Victims In Rivers

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appointed 28,000 for various political units in the oil-rich state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, come a day after Wike appointed 14,000 Special Advisers, as well as 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

According to the statement, the governor also earmarked N1 billion to support victims of flooding in the state.

The sum, Ebiri, stated, is for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said the gesture is “to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs, which are the most impacted areas in the state, to cope with the devastating flood water which has inundated homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places”.

Specifically, Wike said the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. George Nwaeke, will serve as the chairman of the Taskforce, while, Mrs. Inime I. Aguma, is the secretary.

Other members of the Taskforce are the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hon. Hope Ikiriko; Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Hon. Vincent Job; Hon. Chukwuemeka Onowo and the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Special Duties.

All members of the Taskforce are expected to meet with Wike on Thursday at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.