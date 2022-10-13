Advertisement

Saka Earns Win For Arsenal At Bodo/Glimt In Europa League

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2022
Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka (R) celebrates with Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and Arsenal's Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between FK Bodoe/Glimt and Arsenal FC in Bodo, Norway on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Fredrik Varfjell / NTB / AFP)
Arsenal’s English midfielder Bukayo Saka (R) celebrates with Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and Arsenal’s Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between FK Bodoe/Glimt and Arsenal FC in Bodo, Norway on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Fredrik Varfjell / NTB / AFP)

 

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United hope to stay in the hunt for a last-16 place against Omonia Nicosia.

Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who host FC Zurich later on Thursday. Bodo/Glimt also have four points but have played four matches.

Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.

Sergio Canales put Betis ahead on 34 minutes but Andrea Belotti equalised for Roma, who remain third in the section behind Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.

Fenerbahce and Rennes are level on 10 points atop Group B. Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Rennes defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow.

Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise must wait to make sure of a place in the last 16 despite coming from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Braga.

United will look to do the double over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side try to rein in Group E leaders Real Sociedad.

The Spaniards, who beat United in their opening match, have a maximum nine points going into their match with Sheriff Tiraspol in San Sebastian.

Villarreal qualified for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as winners of Group C. Senegalese midfielder Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal in their 1-0 win at Austria Vienna.

AFP



More on Sports

La Liga Win Injunction To Freeze 50 Million Euros Of beIN Assets

Struggling Verona Announce Novice Bocchetti As New Coach

Raiders Receiver Adams Charged Over Photographer Shove

Could Kylian Mbappe Really Be Set To Leave PSG?

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV