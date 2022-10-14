Advertisement

BREAKING: ASUU Suspends 8-Month-Old Strike Conditionally

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action conditionally, a member of the union’s National Executive Committee told Channels TV early Friday.

The union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday.

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 this year.



