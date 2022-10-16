Tinubu Present At Oyebanji’s Swearing In As Ekiti Governor

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Biodun Oyebanji as Ekiti State Governor.

Tinubu joined other dignitaries, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong.

Upon arrival at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, the venue for the inauguration, the APC presidential candidate was hailed by the cheering crowd.

He was greeted by the governors present, including Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has taken his oath of office as the Ekiti State Governor. He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at exactly 12:53 pm.

Clad in white agbada with a cream cap to match, he pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor.

Oyebanji served as the former Secretary to the State Governor under the administration of Fayemi before he resigned to pick up the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Having contested the June 18 governorship poll, he polled 187,057 votes to beat his closest rival, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, who garnered 82,211 votes and Otunba Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who raked in 67,457 votes.

The Ikogosi-Ekiti-born governor is described as a grassroot politician. His emergence as governor has offered a platform for a thoroughbred local politician to govern Ekiti State for the first time.