APC, PDP Trade Blames Over Zamfara Political Clash

The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State have accused each other of masterminding the recent political violence in the state.

Supporters of both parties on Saturday clashed at a political rally organised by the PDP in Gusau to welcome its gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Lawal. The mayhem reportedly claimed the life of one person and left eighteen others injured.

The APC accused the PDP of ignoring an executive order by the state governor barring political gatherings to go ahead with campaigns and causing unrest, whereas the PDP is insisting that the governor lacks the power to suspend their political activities.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, the Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara APC, Yusuf Idris, said the executive order by the governor was because of the insecurity in the state which all other political parties abided by except the PDP.

He said, “The issue is quite simple; we need first of all to know the genesis of the matter. There was an executive order by the governor which banned political gatherings to allow security agencies to carry out operations for at least two weeks to enable them to maybe chase all the bandits from the state.

“Because of the activities of the bandits, the governor as the chief security officer of the state in agreement with the state security council had ordered that all political activities in the state be suspended for at least 10 days to two weeks which we had about 19 gubernatorial candidates and nineteen political parties abiding by the order and the PDP decided not to abide by the order.”

Responding to Idris’ claim, the Deputy Chairman of PDP in Zamfara, Mouktar Lugga, argued that there was no peace accord it entered into with the state government to stop its campaign activities and that the governor’s executive order cannot override the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission which has empowered all political parties to go ahead with campaigns for the 2023 general election.

“What I want to state categorically here is that I am not aware of any such agreement, what I am aware of is that our party and other political parties were called by the security agencies under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State and we signed a peace accord.

“The peace accord is essentially for us to agree to conduct our electioneering campaign and even elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, that was what was signed, I am not aware of any accord that we entered that suspends campaigns, so I really don’t know what accord the government is trying to say. We are a law-abiding party, we have always conducted ourselves with decorum, we have everything to lose if there is violence in Zamfara,” Lugga said.

While casting doubt on the number of casualties in the recent political clash in Gusua, the state capital, the PDP chieftain accused the APC and the state government of trying to stifle its campaign in the state and insisted that only INEC can stop them from carrying out their activities.

“I have heard this information but I don’t have any evidence to support that there was that number of casualties what I know is that the APC and the government are trying to stop our constitutional right to launch our campaign and to associate freely as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria. Basically, we try to maintain peace and order, they were skirmishes probably, we were coerced and told that we cannot hold our campaigns, and even our candidate was asked not to come into Zamfara.

“We felt that was an affront to our constitutional right and that was an affront to the rules as written by INEC for the commencement of the gubernatorial campaign, so that was what happened, I don’t know how, where the government gets the power to stop free association which is fully in line with INEC calendar for the commencement of gubernatorial campaigns.”

“The state government got it wrong in thinking that they can change our right to be granted by INEC under the amended 199 constitution, what they probably should have done is to write to INEC and request that the time table should be adjusted.”

The APC Publicity Secretary singled out the PDP for shooting dead one of its members and injuring about eighteen others, but the PDP Deputy Chairman denied

“When something is a matter of security I think a reasonable leader who wants to be a leader of tomorrow and aspiring to be a governor, why should he open shooting of innocent people which killed one person and many others injured? All the people shot are APC members, they were shot by PDP thugs,” Idris claimed.

But Lugga replied, “At no point did PDP engage or hire anybody that is armed to their campaign, it is not in our nature to do that. The APC hired people who came there and fired shots, they destroyed our campaign vehicles, the thugs to disrupt our campaign, and we have incrimination videos to prove that the APC and their agents perpetrate this violence.”

On Sunday, the Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the killing of one man, with 18 others sustaining injuries during a clash by political thugs.

The police said the groups were suspected to be members of APC and PDP in the state.